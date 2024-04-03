IT Giants TCS, HCL, Wipro Stock Surge: CLSA Upgrades Amid Uncertain Economy

On April 3, shares of leading Indian IT companies TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro experienced a surge of up to 2% following an upbeat assessment from global brokerage firm CLSA. Despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, CLSA raised its target prices for these tech behemoths, signaling confidence in their future performance. This adjustment comes amidst a general uptrend for these companies, with their shares increasing up to 4% year-to-date, in contrast to the broader Nifty IT index's slight decline.

Brokerage Firm's Vote of Confidence

CLSA's optimistic revisions reflect a belief in the IT sector's resilience and potential for growth, even as it faces macroeconomic challenges. For TCS, the upgrade to 'underperform' from 'sell' with a new target price suggests an anticipation of leading performance in revenue growth among its peers. Similarly, HCL Tech received an upgrade with a modest increase in its target price, whereas Wipro's target was also slightly raised, maintaining a 'sell' position. Interestingly, <a href="https://www.zeebiz.com/markets/stocks/news-tcs-hcl-tech-techm-share-price-target-it-stock-to-buy-now-clsa-upgrades-report-infosys