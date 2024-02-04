ISRO Engineer Paves Way for Decarbonization of Shipping Industry with First 'Class Rules' for Hydrogen Ships

In a pivotal move for the shipping industry, Padmini Mellacheruvu, a former engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) specializing in cryogenic rocket systems, has formulated the world's inaugural 'class rules' for hydrogen-powered ships at Lloyd's Register, a leading international ship classification society. This groundbreaking development opens doors for the shipping industry's much-needed transition to decarbonization, aligning it with the ambitious targets set by the International Maritime Organization. The goals in question seek to align shipping emissions with the temperature-warming limit of 1.5C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Decarbonizing the Shipping Industry

The shipping industry, accountable for approximately 3% of worldwide carbon emissions, has been actively exploring alternative fuels such as methanol and hydrogen. The inception of these class rules marks a significant stride towards the widespread adoption of green energy. The recruitment of Mellacheruvu by Lloyd's Register is a strategic manoeuvre by the marine industry to harness the expertise from the space sector to fulfil its decarbonization objectives.

The Crossover from Space to Sea

This strategic hiring also signifies an industry-wide adaptation to the digitalization of the shipping industry. Mark Darley, Chief Operating Officer of Lloyd's Register, acknowledges the evolving role of their personnel. He emphasizes the necessity to look beyond traditional academic and professional backgrounds to embrace this transformative phase.

Setting Precedents for Hydrogen-Powered Ships

In addition, Bureau Veritas, another prominent player in the industry, has also launched its first classification rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships. This marks a significant step towards establishing regulations and standards for the construction and operation of hydrogen-powered ships. The combined efforts of Mellacheruvu and other industry leaders are setting the stage for a cleaner, more sustainable future in the shipping industry.