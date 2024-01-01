Israeli Startup UserWay Acquired by Level Access to Bolster Digital Accessibility

In a monumental move for digital accessibility, Israeli startup UserWay, renowned for its AI-powered technology that enhances website accessibility for people with disabilities, is being acquired by US-based Level Access. The all-cash transaction is valued at around $99 million, indicating a 17% premium over UserWay’s share price as of December 28. This deal comes on the heels of UserWay’s stock soaring by over 160% this year, driving the company’s market valuation to about $76 million.

Enhancing Digital Accessibility

Post-acquisition, UserWay will be delisted and integrated with Level Access, thereby private. Founded in 2016, UserWay has been unwavering in its mission to assist the approximately 1 billion individuals with disabilities worldwide. The company has achieved this by developing an AI widget that automatically rectifies website accessibility issues. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has magnified the significance of digital accessibility, given that the majority of the world’s top websites lack full accessibility for users with disabilities.

Complementary Technologies

Level Access, established by engineers with disabilities in 1997, is a leading player in the realm of web accessibility testing software. The amalgamation of UserWay and Level Access is projected to amplify the effectiveness of digital accessibility solutions, thereby aiding organizations in bolstering their accessibility initiatives. The merger is expected to conclude in early 2024, subject to shareholder approval and the requisite regulatory clearances.

Impressive Growth

UserWay has witnessed a 60% surge in paying clients over the previous year, and its technology is implemented in over a million websites. The acquisition is predicted to create advanced digital accessibility solutions, and as part of Level Access, UserWay will continue to operate under its existing name and brand. UserWay’s CEO will assume the position of the President of Level Access. This merger signifies a significant step towards a more inclusive digital world, where accessibility isn’t an afterthought, but an integral aspect of design and implementation.

