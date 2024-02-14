In a significant step towards post-war development, Iraq is in talks with international telecommunications giants to deploy a 5G network. The announcement was made by Hiyam Al-Yassiri, the Communications Minister, marking a new era for the OPEC's second-largest oil producer.

Iraq's 5G Future: A New Chapter in Post-War Development

In an era where connectivity is the cornerstone of progress, Iraq is taking strides to join the global 5G community. The country's Communications Minister, Hiyam Al-Yassiri, announced that Iraq is in negotiations with major international telecommunications companies to deploy a 5G network. This move is part of Iraq's comprehensive post-war development plans.

"We are committed to bringing Iraq into the future of digital connectivity," said Al-Yassiri. "The deployment of a 5G network will not only enhance our communication infrastructure but also open up new opportunities for economic growth and innovation."

The First 5G License: A National-International Partnership

In a pioneering move, the Ministry of Communications has granted a license to a public company for the development of the 5G network. This marks the first time that 5G technology will be available in Iraq, a milestone in the country's technological journey.

The 5G license will be awarded to a national company in partnership with a foreign service provider. This collaborative approach is expected to leverage the strengths of both entities, ensuring a robust and efficient 5G network.

"We believe in the power of collaboration," emphasized Al-Yassiri. "By partnering with a foreign service provider, we can ensure that Iraq's 5G network meets international standards and is capable of delivering high-speed, reliable services to our citizens."

Ongoing Negotiations: A Race to the Finish Line

Negotiations are currently underway with several major international companies specializing in 5G mobile services. While the Ministry has not disclosed the names of these companies, it is widely speculated that Chinese multinational technology corporation, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, is among them.

Despite facing challenges related to accusations of intellectual property infringement, state influence, and concerns about surveillance, Huawei has become the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in the world. It has expanded its operations to over 170 countries, providing operational and consulting services.

However, Huawei's involvement in Iraq's 5G network deployment is not without controversy. The company has been banned or restricted in various countries, including the US, Australia, and members of the Quad, Five Eyes, and the European Union.

Nevertheless, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications remains focused on its goal of deploying a 5G network that meets the needs of its citizens and contributes to the country's post-war development.

As the negotiations continue, the world watches with bated breath, eager to see which international telecommunications giant will partner with Iraq in its 5G journey. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is clear: Iraq is poised to enter a new era of digital connectivity.

In the words of Hiyam Al-Yassiri, "We are not just building a 5G network; we are building a bridge to Iraq's future."