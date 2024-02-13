Iran Escalates Crackdown on Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Mining Amid Surging Electricity Prices

Iran's battle against unlicensed cryptocurrency mining intensifies as electricity prices surge. The country's Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company, Tavanir, is leading a campaign to seize illegal mining equipment amidst the surging demand for power consumption by cryptocurrency mining operations.

Crackdown on Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Mining

The recent spike in cryptocurrency values and foreign exchange rates has triggered a wave of unlicensed cryptocurrency mining in Iran. As of February 12, Bitcoin hit $50,000, with predictions it could rally above $120,000 by April. This upsurge has led to an increased demand for power consumption by mining operations, prompting Tavanir to take action.

Legal Framework and Confiscation

The Iranian government permits cryptocurrency exchanges as a means of evading US sanctions. However, it requires miners to obtain a license from the Ministry of Industries and use efficient hardware approved by the Iran Standard Organisation. Over the past three years, Tavanir has confiscated 265,433 mining hardware units from 9,261 illegal farms.

Electricity Consumption and Restrictions

Despite these measures, illegal miners are estimated to consume between 1,200 MW to 15,000 MW of subsidized electricity. Currently, there are approximately 153 authorized farms in Iran. These licensed miners face restrictions, including a prohibition on using power during peak consumption periods.

As the cryptocurrency market continues its upward trajectory, Iran's struggle to regulate mining operations and manage electricity consumption becomes increasingly complex. The country must balance its need for economic growth with the environmental and infrastructural challenges posed by unlicensed mining.

Note: This article does not provide investment advice or endorse any cryptocurrency. Always do your research before investing in digital assets.