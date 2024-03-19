iQOO Z9 Review: Stellar Performance, Budget-Friendly Marvel in Indian Smartphone Market

Since its launch in 2020, iQOO has carved a niche in the Indian smartphone market, appealing particularly to the youth with its combination of high-end hardware and affordability. The iQOO Z9 is the latest addition to the brand's lineup, promising to deliver the brand's hallmark features at a price below Rs 20,000. This review delves into whether the iQOO Z9 lives up to its expectations as the best smartphone in its price segment.

Design and Display: Simple Yet Effective

Unlike many modern budget smartphones that strive for flashier designs, the iQOO Z9 opts for simplicity. It sports a plain look with a plastic build, but what it lacks in aesthetics, it makes up for in lightness and durability. Weighing 188 grams and boasting a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Z9 combines comfort with an excellent viewing experience. Its IP54 rating further ensures water and dust resistance, making it a reliable daily driver.

Camera and Multimedia: Capturing Moments, Enjoying Content

The iQOO Z9's camera setup includes a primary 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2 MP bokeh lens, along with a 16 MP selfie camera. Daylight photos from the primary camera impress with their detail, although they tend to have higher contrast. While the selfie camera's performance is average, the phone's ability to shoot up to 4K videos at 30fps stands out. For content consumption, the combination of a vibrant display and stereo speakers makes the Z9 ideal for watching videos and playing games.

Performance and Battery Life: Powerhouse on a Budget

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, the iQOO Z9 excels in medium-setting gaming, effortlessly maintaining a smooth 60fps in popular titles. Daily tasks are handled with ease, thanks to its robust processor and ample memory. The device's battery life is commendable, easily lasting a day on a single charge, with 44W fast charging ensuring quick top-ups. Despite its unassuming appearance, the iQOO Z9 offers a compelling package for tech-savvy users looking for performance without breaking the bank.

The iQOO Z9 may not win any awards for its design, but it excels where it truly matters. Offering a blend of performance, multimedia capabilities, and durability at a competitive price point, it stands out as a top choice for budget-conscious consumers. With additional benefits like Android 14 OS and guaranteed software updates, the iQOO Z9 represents not just immediate value, but also a promising investment in the future of mobile technology.