iQOO Z9 5G Review: Top Contender Under Rs 20,000 with Dimensity 7200

With the smartphone market more competitive than ever, iQOO's latest offering, the iQOO Z9 5G, aims to carve out a niche for itself by combining high-end features with an affordable price tag. Launched at Rs 19,999, the device promises to deliver an all-rounder experience, challenging existing perceptions of budget smartphones.

Design and Display: A Blend of Simplicity and Efficiency

The iQOO Z9 may not win awards for its design innovation, but its practical build and subtle aesthetics appeal to users looking for simplicity. Despite its plastic construction and generic appearance, the device offers a solid feel and comes in colors that add a touch of elegance. Notably, the Z9 features IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, a rare find in this price segment. Its display, a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, strikes a balance between vibrancy and sharpness, making for a pleasurable viewing experience.

Performance and Gaming: Power Meets Efficiency

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, the iQOO Z9 5G is a performance powerhouse in its price range. It handles everyday tasks with ease and proves its mettle in gaming scenarios, supporting popular titles at medium to low graphics settings with minimal lag. The device's thermal management keeps it cool during intensive use, ensuring sustained performance. However, it's worth noting the presence of bloatware, which consumes precious storage space and may impact the user experience for some.

Conclusion: A Strong Contender with Minor Caveats

The iQOO Z9 5G stands out in the crowded budget smartphone segment, offering a compelling combination of performance, design, and features. While its generic design and bloatware presence may deter some, the device's overall value proposition is strong, especially for users prioritizing performance and display quality. As iQOO continues to challenge established norms, the Z9 5G emerges as a testament to the brand's commitment to offering more for less.