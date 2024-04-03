iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition Launch in India: Desert Red, Specs, and Sale Details

Marking a significant milestone, iQoo is gearing up to celebrate its four-year presence in India with the launch of the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition. Scheduled for release on April 9, this special edition smartphone not only commemorates the brand's journey but also brings exclusive features and a unique Desert Red shade to the Indian market. With a price tag announced at Rs. 49,999, the anticipation among tech enthusiasts and iQoo fans is palpable.

Exclusive Design and Cutting-edge Technology

The iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition distinguishes itself with a vegan leather finish in a striking Desert Red color, a first for the model in India. This design choice not only reflects the celebration of iQoo's anniversary but also adds a luxurious touch to the device. At its core, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance for users. The device boasts a SuperComputing Q1 display chip and a 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display, capable of delivering unparalleled clarity and a peak brightness level of 3,000 nits. With these features, the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition is set to provide an immersive and responsive user experience.

Photography Prowess and Fast Charging Capability

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased with the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition's triple rear camera setup, mirroring that of the standard iQoo 12. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. This configuration promises versatile and high-quality photography capabilities. Additionally, the smartphone supports 120W wired fast charging, boasting an impressive capability to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in just 12 minutes, setting a new standard for charging efficiency in the market.

Availability and Offers

Prospective buyers can look forward to purchasing the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition through Amazon and the iQoo India website starting April 9. A variety of purchase incentives are available, including no-cost EMI options for up to nine months and a Rs. 3,000 flat instant discount for ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank customers. These offers make the smartphone an attractive option for consumers looking to invest in a high-quality device with unique features.

As iQoo celebrates four successful years in India, the launch of the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition in a Desert Red shade is not just a testament to the brand's journey but also a gift to its loyal customer base. This special edition model, with its exclusive design, advanced technological features, and compelling photography capabilities, is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market. The anticipation around its release underscores iQoo's growing influence and the high expectations from its products.