iPhone Users Share Tips on Reddit: Debunking Myths and Unveiling Hidden Features

In a recent Reddit thread, iPhone users have shared several tips that can take the user experience to a new level. One of the most significant pieces of advice, contrary to popular belief, is to avoid quitting apps to make the phone run faster. As it turns out, quitting apps does not save battery life or enhance performance.

Debunking Common iPhone Myths

Apple has explicitly stated that apps should only be quit if they are unresponsive. This is because the iPhone is designed to manage apps efficiently, even when they are running in the background. The act of quitting apps, contrary to popular belief, actually requires more resources when they are restarted, which can impede the phone's overall speed.

Unveiling Lesser-Known iPhone Features

Users also touched upon other iPhone features that are not widely known or utilized, such as Back Tap and Accessibility Shortcut. The Back Tap feature allows users to execute tasks quickly by merely tapping the back of their phone. This can be set up via Accessibility settings to perform functions like taking screenshots or identifying songs with Shazam. The Accessibility Shortcut, on the other hand, lets users assign a function to the triple-click of the iPhone's Side Button, like launching the Magnifier app.

Home Screen Search Bar: More Than Meets the Eye

Another feature that came to light is the search bar located on the Home Screen. It can be used to locate content on the phone, execute calculations, or carry out currency conversions. This can be done by simply dragging down on the middle of the Home Screen, making it a convenient and versatile tool for users.

The Reddit thread has served as a platform for iPhone users to share and learn from each other, debunking common myths and introducing lesser-known features that can enhance the iPhone experience.