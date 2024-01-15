iPhone 16 Models to Feature 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E Support

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are set to arrive with a substantial upgrade in memory, moving from the 6GB RAM, as seen in their predecessors, the iPhone 15 models, to a robust 8GB. The revelation, put forth by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, suggests this enhancement will boost the new phones’ multitasking and overall performance capabilities.

Wi-Fi 6E: The Wireless Speed Boost

Among the anticipated features of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E support. This technology operates in the 6 GHz band and is expected to deliver faster wireless speeds coupled with reduced signal interference. This upgrade marks a significant departure from the iPhone 15 lineup, where Wi-Fi 6E support was exclusive to the Pro models, thus extending this advanced wireless connectivity to the standard models.

Display Refresh Rate: A Consistent Approach

Despite these notable enhancements, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will reportedly maintain a 60Hz display refresh rate. This specification, while standard, falls short of the 120Hz refresh rate commonly found in many high-end smartphones. This move aligns with Apple’s trend, as seen in the iPhone 15 series, where significant features, such as Dynamic Island, were introduced, but the refresh rate was not increased for non-Pro models.

Expectations and Predictions

Display analyst Ross Young and other tech sources suggest that high-refresh-rate screens may not feature in Apple’s standard models until 2025. Jeff Pu’s research further corroborates these developments, with predictions that the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the Pro and Pro Max versions, will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. As we await official announcements from Apple, these speculations provide a tantalising glimpse into the potential that the iPhone 16 models hold for consumers.