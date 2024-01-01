en English
Smartphones

iPhone 15 Pro’s Log Format: A Game Changer in Mobile Videography

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro breaks new ground in the realm of mobile videography with the introduction of Log format recording, a feature that offers unparalleled flexibility for color correction and video editing. This sophisticated addition to the iPhone’s video capture capabilities is akin to the RAW format for photos, allowing users to record videos without any in-camera processing. This offers a ‘blank playfield’ for artists – a canvas for them to paint their visuals with color correction and other adjustments during the editing process, further blurring the lines between professional-grade cameras and smartphones.

Log Format and LUTs: A New Frontier in Mobile Videography

Log format videos can be enhanced with Look Up Tables (LUTs), a powerful tool that far surpasses the capabilities of typical filters. LUTs, in essence, are mathematical algorithms that map one color space to another, allowing for precise control over the final look of the video. This degree of control is more versatile and offers greater depth than the one-size-fits-all approach of standard filters. However, the application of LUTs is not a simple point-and-click affair. It requires professional video editing software and a working knowledge of color correction and video editing techniques, which may pose a hurdle for average users who simply want to share aesthetically pleasing videos on social media.

Maximizing the iPhone 15 Pro’s Video Capabilities

The default iPhone camera app provides a limited range of creative controls for the Log format. Users seeking a fuller range of functionality can turn to other apps such as the Blackmagic Camera app, which allows for finer adjustments, including exposure and color space settings. However, users need to be aware of the iPhone’s tendency to overexpose videos. Manual adjustments and utilization of the focus lock feature can help manage exposure levels, thus enabling better color correction during post-processing.

Limits and Alternatives to Log Video

Despite the exciting possibilities offered by Log video, there are limitations. One significant drawback is that Log video cannot be shot in the much-vaunted Cinematic Mode. Additionally, users mindful of conserving storage space can consider switching to the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) H.265 codec, which offers a good balance between video quality and file size.

Smartphones Tech
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

