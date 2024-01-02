iPhone 15 Pro Users Report Rear Glass Panel Defect; T-Mobile Announces New Year’s Gift

Recent images have emerged indicating a notable defect on the rear glass panel of the iPhone 15 Pro. This flaw, which appears as adhesive oozing from the edges of the device, has sparked concerns among users and potential buyers. It points towards a possible manufacturing or design issue that could impact the device’s durability and functionality.

‘Leakage Problem’ on iPhone 15 Pro

Users on Reddit initially reported the issue, with one user posting an image showcasing the adhesive seeping out along the phone’s edge. Another user noted that, according to an Apple Store, the adhesive fixing the back glass panel was not applied correctly. The same user had their phone replaced at the store. Further advice from users included avoiding touching the leaking adhesive and using a razor blade to carefully remove it, or seeking replacement at an Apple Store to avoid damaging the phone’s IP68 waterproofing.

Apple’s Response and User Precautions

While Apple has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, some Apple Stores have acknowledged the issue and replaced affected devices. It is crucial for users experiencing this problem to seek assistance from an Apple Store or an authorized service center. Attempting to remove the adhesive personally could lead to further damage, particularly affecting the device’s waterproofing capabilities.

T-Mobile’s New Year’s Gift and Tech Deals Newsletter

In other news, T-Mobile announced a special New Year’s gift for its users, though the specifics of the offer were not disclosed. These initiatives are generally directed at rewarding customer loyalty and attracting new subscribers. Twice a week, a tech deals newsletter is also delivered, providing subscribers with opportunities to save on the latest tech gadgets. It’s expected to include promotions, discounts, or exclusive offers on a variety of tech products.