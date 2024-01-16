iPhone 15 Pro Max Clinches the Fastest Mobile Download Speed Title in Q4 2023

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max has maintained its lead as the smartphone with the fastest mobile download speeds in Q4 2023, a recent study by Ookla reveals. The device clocked a median download speed of 213.84 Mbps, outpacing its sibling, the iPhone 15 Pro, which recorded a median download speed of 189.33 Mbps. This performance places the iPhone 15 Pro Max ahead of competing devices from Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel, consolidating its position in terms of download speed.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Tops Upload Speeds

Alongside its impressive download speed, the iPhone 15 Pro Max also took the lead in upload speeds, with a median speed of 14.70 Mbps. Despite the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max's superior individual device speeds, Samsung emerged as the brand with a higher overall median mobile speed, recording 113.74 Mbps.

The Ookla report noted a trend among smartphones where the initial median download speeds, which are typically highest at launch, tend to decrease over time as more units are sold and used. This pattern was evident in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, whose median download speed dropped from 251.37 Mbps at launch to 213.84 Mbps in the recent report. Nevertheless, the device still shows a substantial improvement from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which had a median download speed of 127.83 Mbps in Q2 2023.