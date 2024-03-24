iPhone 14 Pro Max Scarcity Hits Vietnam: High Demand, Limited Supply Skyrocket Prices

Following the launch of the iPhone 15, Vietnam has witnessed an unprecedented scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, propelling prices to new heights. Thanh Phong, an IT technician, epitomizes the struggle of many, having toured numerous stores to secure a 128GB silver model, eventually paying significantly above the odds. The situation underscores the heightened demand and dwindling supply of this model in the market.

Unforeseen Price Surge

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, initially hitting Vietnamese shelves in October 2022 at VND33.9 million, saw a price drop to VND26 million 10 months post-launch. However, following its discontinuation in September 2023, the price marginally increased to VND27 million. Retailers, grappling with acute supply shortages, have been compelled to elevate prices. Minh Tuan Mobile, a prominent phone retail chain, attributed the price hike to the escalated import costs stemming from the scarce supply. This shortage has led to the halt of sales in several retail chains, with notable names like Di Dong Viet and leading electronics retailer FPT Shop signaling the impending cessation of sales due to inventory depletion.

Consumer Dilemma

Despite the price uptick, the iPhone 14 Pro Max continues to enjoy popularity among Vietnamese consumers. Its appeal lies in the minimal design deviation from the new iPhone 15 and satisfactory specifications for the average user. Currently, with around VND30 million, one could either opt for a 128GB iPhone 15 Pro or invest an additional VND2-3 million for the superior 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max. This presents a quandary for consumers, weighing the cost against the technological advancements and specifications offered.

Market Dynamics

The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro Max underscores a broader trend in the tech industry, where product discontinuation can inadvertently fuel demand, particularly for models that strike a balance between performance and cost. Retailers are navigating this tightrope, adjusting prices in response to supply constraints, while consumers are forced to make pivotal decisions based on availability, technological needs, and financial considerations.

This saga of the iPhone 14 Pro Max not only reflects the ever-evolving dynamics of consumer electronics but also prompts reflection on the sustainability of such market trends. As newer models enter the fray, the lifecycle of their predecessors becomes a focal point for both consumers and retailers, shaping the future landscape of tech consumption.