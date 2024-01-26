iOS 17.4 Beta: A Game-Changer for iPhone Users and EU Market

The beta release of iOS 17.4 marches in bearing a slew of significant updates for iPhone users, especially those residing within the European Union. This transformative update is a direct response to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), fostering an environment of increased customization and freedom for EU users.

Emojis Galore and Podcast Transcripts

Among the largest rollouts in this update are 118 new emojis, catering to a diverse range of expressions and symbols. From a head-shaking emoji, symbolic of disbelief, to a lime slice, a phoenix, a mushroom, and a broken chain, users can expect a vibrant expansion in their emoji vocabulary. Concurrently, Apple Podcasts is augmenting user experience by enabling transcripts. This feature allows users to read along their favorite podcast episodes, adding a layer of accessibility and convenience.

Revolutionizing Gaming and Security

The gaming landscape on the App Store is set for a significant shift. Gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming will now have dedicated apps, enhancing the gaming experience for iPhone and iPad users. This update also unveils a new 'Stolen Device Protection' feature, which enhances security by delaying changes to security settings when the device is in an unfamiliar location.

Siri's Versatility Amplified

Siri, Apple's voice assistant, is also leveling up. It will now possess the ability to read texts in multiple languages without affecting its primary interaction language. This multilingual capability makes Siri a more universal assistant, ready to assist in an array of languages without hindering its primary functionality.

Breakthroughs for EU Users

In compliance with the DMA, iOS 17.4 introduces changes exclusively for EU users. These include the ability to access third-party app stores and the triumphant return of Fortnite to the Apple App Store, exclusively in the EU region. This change marks a pivotal shift in App Store operations, opening doors to more diversity and competition.