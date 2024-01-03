iOS 17.2 Update: New Features and Controversies in Apple Music

The latest update to Apple’s operating system, iOS 17.2, has rolled out a series of new features to enhance the user experience. Among these enhancements, Apple Music has seen significant changes. Users now have the ability to create collaborative playlists, as well as having a dedicated playlist for favorite songs. However, a new feature that automatically adds favorited songs to the user’s Apple Music library has sparked controversy.

Automatic Addition: Convenience or Clutter?

Designed with the intention of being helpful, the automatic addition feature adds any song you mark as favorite or include in playlists directly to your Apple Music library. This process, however, can quickly lead to clutter. As the feature indiscriminately adds every single song you mark as favorite or add to a playlist, it can cause your library to be inundated with an overwhelming number of songs.

Disabling the Feature

For users finding this feature more of a hindrance than a help, there is a solution. The automatic addition feature can be disabled by adjusting the settings within the iOS app. However, it is crucial to understand the implications of this action. Disabling this feature means that any songs added to the library through this process will be removed from your favorites and playlists once deleted from the library. This could potentially mean users need to re-favorite or re-add songs to playlists after cleaning out their library.

More than Just Music

The iOS 17.2 update doesn’t stop at Apple Music enhancements. Other features introduced include the new Journal app, a translation feature for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, updates to the Messages app, Memoji adjustments, and Contact Key Verification for added security. Weather app enhancements, Siri improvements, and AirDrop updates also form part of this comprehensive update, aiming to enrich the overall user experience.