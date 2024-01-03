en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

iOS 17.2 Update: New Features and Controversies in Apple Music

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
iOS 17.2 Update: New Features and Controversies in Apple Music

The latest update to Apple’s operating system, iOS 17.2, has rolled out a series of new features to enhance the user experience. Among these enhancements, Apple Music has seen significant changes. Users now have the ability to create collaborative playlists, as well as having a dedicated playlist for favorite songs. However, a new feature that automatically adds favorited songs to the user’s Apple Music library has sparked controversy.

Automatic Addition: Convenience or Clutter?

Designed with the intention of being helpful, the automatic addition feature adds any song you mark as favorite or include in playlists directly to your Apple Music library. This process, however, can quickly lead to clutter. As the feature indiscriminately adds every single song you mark as favorite or add to a playlist, it can cause your library to be inundated with an overwhelming number of songs.

Disabling the Feature

For users finding this feature more of a hindrance than a help, there is a solution. The automatic addition feature can be disabled by adjusting the settings within the iOS app. However, it is crucial to understand the implications of this action. Disabling this feature means that any songs added to the library through this process will be removed from your favorites and playlists once deleted from the library. This could potentially mean users need to re-favorite or re-add songs to playlists after cleaning out their library.

More than Just Music

The iOS 17.2 update doesn’t stop at Apple Music enhancements. Other features introduced include the new Journal app, a translation feature for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, updates to the Messages app, Memoji adjustments, and Contact Key Verification for added security. Weather app enhancements, Siri improvements, and AirDrop updates also form part of this comprehensive update, aiming to enrich the overall user experience.

0
Tech
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
26 seconds ago
Sony PlayStation Plus Revamp: New Tiers, Controversial Demo Requirement
Sony is set to overhaul its PlayStation Plus subscription service, introducing three new tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium, set to go live in June. The restructured service is designed to offer a graduated benefits system, with subscribers gaining more perks as they ascend the tiers. The top-tier Premium level will provide members with access to
Sony PlayStation Plus Revamp: New Tiers, Controversial Demo Requirement
Exeger's Powerfoyle Technology Redefines Consumer Solar Tech with New Partnerships
4 mins ago
Exeger's Powerfoyle Technology Redefines Consumer Solar Tech with New Partnerships
Laser Scarecrows Mark New Era in Crop Protection, Study Shows
4 mins ago
Laser Scarecrows Mark New Era in Crop Protection, Study Shows
Ireland Sees Significant Uptick in High-End Car Sales
3 mins ago
Ireland Sees Significant Uptick in High-End Car Sales
Archies' Artist Dan Parent Talks Comic Essence, Diversity, and AI in Bengaluru Visit
3 mins ago
Archies' Artist Dan Parent Talks Comic Essence, Diversity, and AI in Bengaluru Visit
Speculations Rise for Possible Return of Abi Branning to 'EastEnders'
3 mins ago
Speculations Rise for Possible Return of Abi Branning to 'EastEnders'
Latest Headlines
World News
Genesee County on the Verge of Legal Reorganization with New Appointment
14 seconds
Genesee County on the Verge of Legal Reorganization with New Appointment
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
26 seconds
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
26 seconds
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
1 min
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
2 mins
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
3 mins
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
3 mins
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
3 mins
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
32 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app