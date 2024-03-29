Subscribe

Intuitive Machines' Odysseus Mission Concludes, Marking First Private Lunar Landing

The Odysseus mission, led by Intuitive Machines, concluded its historic lunar exploration, setting the stage for future private space endeavors.

Salman Khan
Intuitive Machines confirmed the conclusion of the IM-1 Odysseus mission, a significant milestone as the first privately-led space mission to land on the Moon on February 22. Despite hopes for reawakening after a lunar night, the spacecraft remained silent, ending its operations on the lunar surface.

Historic Lunar Landing

On February 22, the Odysseus mission, led by Houston-based Intuitive Machines, made headlines worldwide as the first private mission to successfully land on the Moon. This groundbreaking event marked a pivotal moment in space exploration, demonstrating the capabilities and potential of private companies in contributing to lunar exploration. The spacecraft operated for seven Earth

