InterSystems Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud DBMS

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
InterSystems Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud DBMS

In a competitive software landscape, InterSystems, a pioneer in digital transformation solutions, has yet again demonstrated its mettle. It has been acknowledged as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS). This is not a first-time feat for InterSystems, as this marks their third recognition, underlining their commitment to innovation and excellence in execution.

InterSystems: A Visionary in Data Integration

The company’s flagship offering, the InterSystems IRIS data platform, has been instrumental in earning this distinction. Its design focuses on integrating disparate data sources into a cohesive view, thereby enhancing the outcomes in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and supply chains. InterSystems’ innovative approach to data management, known as smart data fabric, amalgamates robust database management with smart data services, interoperability, and extensive analytics.

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant: Benchmarking Industry’s Best

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant is recognized as a credible source of comparative analysis within the industry, classifying market players into Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players based on their growth and differentiation strategies. This year, InterSystems was evaluated alongside 19 other contenders in the managed cloud database systems category.

InterSystems: Committed to Innovation and Customer Value

Scott Gnau, the head of data platforms at InterSystems, interprets their Challenger placement as an affirmation of the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering customer value. He credits the company’s success to its relentless pursuit of advancements in cloud database management. In his view, the company’s primary role is to support organizations in integrating, processing, and analyzing data in the cloud, and this recognition attests to their success in fulfilling this objective.

Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

