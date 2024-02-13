InterDigital and Broadpeak Team Up to Revolutionize Immersive Content Delivery

InterDigital and Broadpeak are joining forces to revolutionize the way we consume immersive content. The collaboration, announced today, aims to develop content delivery networks (CDNs) capable of streaming MPEG Visual Volumetric Video based Coding V3C (V3C) immersive content at scale.

A Partnership to Address Bandwidth Challenges

The partnership targets the challenges associated with delivering high bandwidth volumetric video content. By leveraging each partner's research expertise, InterDigital and Broadpeak aim to create a seamless and efficient streaming experience for users.

InterDigital will contribute its V3C end-to-end implementation platform, while Broadpeak will bring its packaging and content delivery network technologies to the table. This combination of resources and knowledge could potentially lead to new revenue streams for content providers and technology companies.

Broadpeak's Financial Standing

Broadpeak, a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, reported an annual revenue of EUR39.03m in 2023, marking a 6.8% decrease from the previous year.

Despite the dip, there's a silver lining. Recurring revenue increased by a significant 41% over the year, reaching EUR12.8m. The company expects to sign several major orders in the coming weeks and implement cost savings to return to positive free cash flow in 2024.

A Promising Future

Broadpeak's technology value proposition has generated strong expressions of interest in FY 2023. This has resulted in partnerships, new references, and upsell among existing customers.

As we move forward, the collaboration between InterDigital and Broadpeak could redefine the immersive content landscape. With their combined expertise and resources, they are poised to address the challenges of delivering high bandwidth volumetric video content and potentially open up new revenue streams for content providers and technology companies.

In conclusion, the InterDigital-Broadpeak partnership holds promise for the future of immersive content delivery. Despite Broadpeak's slightly lower annual revenue in 2023, the company's recurring revenue growth and anticipated major orders signal a positive outlook. The collaboration's potential to address bandwidth challenges and create new revenue streams makes it a story to watch in the coming months.