Interactive Games: A Novel Approach to Enhance Fact-checking Skills

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
In the age where digital misinformation and fake news run rampant, interactive games emerge as an innovative tool to enhance fact-checking skills. This article introduces five digital games developed to sharpen users’ ability to discern truth from falsehood in various media forms.

Bad News: Spreading Fake News to Understand Misinformation

‘Bad News’ game positions players as creators of fake news, thus allowing them to understand the mechanisms behind the spread of misinformation. By playing the role of purveyors of untruths, players gain insights into the strategies used to create and propagate misleading content.

Which Face is Real: Detecting Deepfakes

Which Face is Real‘ lays down the challenge for players to distinguish between authentic human faces and those generated by advanced computing algorithms. This game underscores the need for proficiency in identifying deepfakes, a skill becoming increasingly critical in our digital world.

Fakey: Navigating Social Media

Simulating a social media environment, ‘Fakey‘ requires players to decide whether to share, like, or fact-check posts. This interactive game functions as a hands-on tutorial on media literacy, teaching users how to engage responsibly in online platforms.

Find the Fake: A Quiz on Misinformation

In ‘Find the Fake‘, players are presented with a family-friendly quiz format that educates on the differences between fake news, disinformation, and misinformation. It encourages users to develop a discerning eye for accuracy across media platforms.

The Fake News Game: Evaluating Veracity

Lastly, ‘The Fake News Game‘ tests players’ abilities to assess the authenticity of news stories, academic sources, and social media content. It not only serves as an educational tool but also provides insights into the deceptive tactics used in the creation and spread of false content.

As digital literacy becomes ever more essential, these games offer a fun and engaging way to hone fact-checking skills. By leveraging the interactive nature of gaming, they help players navigate the digital landscape with discernment and wisdom.

Education Fact Checker Tech
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

