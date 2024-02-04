Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon Workstation CPUs Refresh: A Glimpse into the Future

Intel is gearing up to debut its revamped lineup of Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-3500 & W-2500 workstation CPUs. Displaying a slight increase in core counts, these CPUs are based on the Golden Cove P-Core architecture.

Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-3500 & W-2500 Specs

The Xeon W-3500 series is spearheaded by the flagship W9-3595X, packing a formidable 60 cores and 120 threads. The series comprises six other SKUs, with core counts fluctuating between 16 and 44. TDPs for this range span from 290W to 350W, and base clock speeds oscillate from 2.2 to 3.2 GHz. Similarly, the Xeon W-2500 series offers CPUs with core counts ranging from 8 to 26, with TDPs between 175W and 250W, and clock speeds between 2.8 to 3.5 GHz. Each CPU in both series sees a slight increase in core counts compared to their predecessors.

Compatibility and Overclocking Support

Both the W-3500 and W-2500 series will integrate seamlessly with existing W790 motherboards and support DDR5-4800 memory. Additionally, the "X" SKUs in both series will allow for overclocking, providing users with the flexibility to maximize performance based on their specific needs.

AMD Threadripper Series: A Thorn in Intel's Side

Despite these updates, Intel's refresh may not significantly impact the competitive landscape in the workstation market. AMD's Threadripper series, offering up to 96 cores and various other advanced features, is considered more disruptive and efficient for workstation and high-end desktop (HEDT) tasks. It supports faster DDR5 memory and exhibits superior multi-threaded and general efficiency, thereby posing a significant challenge to Intel's dominance.