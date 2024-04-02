Intel's Chip-making Unit Declares $7B Loss

Intel on Tuesday unveiled a significant increase in operating losses for its foundry business, marking a challenging phase for the chip giant as it strives to outpace competitors like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC). In a detailed disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Intel reported a sharp decline in its foundry division's revenue to $18.9 billion in 2023, a 31% decrease from the previous year, alongside ballooning operating losses of $7 billion. Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, during an investor presentation, projected 2024 as the year of peak operating losses, with a break-even goal set for 2027, emphasizing the company's commitment to reviving its competitive edge through strategic realignments and investments in cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.

Advertisment

Strategic Overhaul and Financial Repercussions

Intel's strategic pivot towards regaining its technological supremacy has been met with financial hurdles, as indicated by the widening losses of its foundry business. The decision to avoid using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines from ASML in the past has been highlighted as a key misstep, contributing to the company's competitive lag. Intel has since revised its strategy, incorporating EUV tools into its manufacturing processes, which CEO Gelsinger believes will significantly enhance Intel's cost-effectiveness and performance in the semiconductor market. The company's ambitious plan includes a $100 billion investment in expanding its chip manufacturing capabilities across the U.S., signaling a robust effort to attract external clients and recover lost ground against rivals TSMC and Samsung Electronics.

Shift Toward Foundry Model and Future Outlook

As part of its strategic shift, Intel has introduced a new financial framework for its foundry business, aiming to provide greater transparency and facilitate margin expansion. The move to report the foundry division's results as a standalone unit underscores Intel's intention to position itself as a formidable player in the global foundry services market. With the appointment of Lorenzo Flores as CFO and the establishment of ambitious margin targets for 2030, Intel is gearing up for a transformative journey towards operational efficiency and market leadership. The company's focus on differentiation, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, alongside its commitment to improving operational efficiency, forms the cornerstone of its strategy to navigate through the current challenges and achieve long-term success.