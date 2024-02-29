Intel's Altera Targets AI Market Dominance with Programmable Chips and New AI PC Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 29 - Intel's freshly independent programmable chip division, Altera, is setting its sights on the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) industry. CEO Sandra Rivera unveiled plans for the future, emphasizing the pivotal role Altera's chips play in the AI technological landscape. This strategic move highlights Intel's ambition to carve out a significant presence in the AI market, a sector ripe with innovation and financial potential.

Strategic Expansion in AI

With the official rebranding to 'Altera, an Intel company,' the division marks a new beginning, focusing on AI applications and computing tasks. Altera's programmable chips, positioned between custom processors by cloud giants like Amazon.com and general-use AI chips by Nvidia, offer versatility in a rapidly evolving market. Rivera underscored the importance of staying ahead in the innovation cycle, ensuring Altera remains a key player in facilitating technological transitions within AI.

Market Potential and Future Plans

The programmable chip market, estimated at $8-$10 billion in 2023, presents a lucrative opportunity for Altera. Despite the absence of comprehensive third-party data, Rivera is optimistic about the sector's growth prospects, fueled by Altera's contributions across different stages of the AI workflow. The announcement of the Agilex line of programmable chips, produced by Intel Foundry, further solidifies Intel's commitment to leading the charge in AI technology development. While specifics on the production of Agilex 3 chips remain undisclosed, Intel Foundry's role as a key manufacturer hints at competitive advantages through strategic pricing and volume discounts.

Intel's Broader AI Ambitions

Intel's broader strategy encompasses not just programmable chips but also the introduction of AI-focused PC products and the Intel vPro platform, equipped with Intel Arc GPU. Targeting business customers, these initiatives demonstrate Intel's holistic approach to dominating the AI market. By leveraging its diverse portfolio, Intel aims to meet the growing demand for AI solutions across various sectors, positioning itself as an indispensable partner in the AI revolution.

As Altera embarks on this ambitious journey, the implications for the AI industry are profound. Intel's strategic pivot towards AI, through both hardware innovation and market expansion, sets the stage for a new era of technological advancement. With Altera at the forefront, Intel not only aims to capture a significant share of the AI market but also to drive the future direction of AI applications and computing solutions. As the industry watches, the success of this venture could redefine the competitive landscape, ushering in groundbreaking developments in AI technology.