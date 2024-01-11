Intel Unveils New 14th Gen Processors and Driver Updates at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Intel has made waves in the tech industry with the expansion of its 14th Gen Raptor Lake-S lineup, releasing new desktop and mobile processors. The desktop series now includes the high-performance Core i9-14900 and i7-14700 models, while the mobile processors boast the new 14th Gen HX SKUs and Core Series 1 U SKUs. The standout is Intel's flagship HX part, which reportedly outperforms AMD's Ryzen 9 7945X3D in a majority of scenarios.
The Raptor Lake Refresh series, unveiled at the event, is a testament to Intel's significant advancements in processor technology. The lineup incorporates Intel's 7 Node process, Raptor Cove P-cores, and Gracemont E-cores, leading to five HX-series overclockable SKUs and a Chinese-market exclusive “Black Edition” series. These offer superior performance at the same power profile, making Intel's offerings more competitive in the market. Particularly, the Core i9 14900HX with 24 cores and 32 threads offers impressive base and boost frequencies, marking a substantial leap in computing power.
New Desktop and Mobile Processors
Intel's 14th Gen Intel Core desktop processors have expanded to include 18 new models, offering up to 5.8GHz boost speeds and up to 37% faster multi-threaded performance compared to the last generation. These processors also support up to 192GB of total memory, compatible with both DDR5 and DDR4 standards. On the mobile front, Intel has launched the 14th Gen Intel Core HX-series of high-end processors, designed for gamers, creators, and professionals. These processors feature up to 182GB of DDR5 memory, Thunderbolt 5 support, integrated WiFI 6E, and optional WiFI 7 wireless connectivity, demonstrating Intel's commitment to versatility and forward-thinking technology.
Alongside the hardware releases, Intel launched new Windows WHQL drivers, versions 31.0.101.5085 and 31.0.101.5122, enhancing support for these processors and optimizing game support. This is particularly notable for the new 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' game. However, the update also mentions known issues with various Intel graphics products, including application crashes and visual corruption in certain games like 'Alan Wake 2' and 'Diablo 4'. To address these issues, Intel has provided workarounds and suggested that a reboot and re-installation may be necessary in some cases. These latest drivers are readily available for download on Intel's official website.