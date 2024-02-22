Intel Foundry and Ansys Forge Ahead in AI and Computing with Advanced IC Verification

In a groundbreaking move that promises to redefine the landscape of edge artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing, Intel Foundry has officially certified Ansys' multiphysics solutions for signoff verification of integrated circuits (ICs). This pivotal collaboration leverages Intel's 18A process technology, incorporating the revolutionary RibbonFET transistor technology and an innovative backside power delivery system. The certification heralds a new era of predictive accuracy in enhancing power and signal integrity, crucial for optimizing the power consumption and performance of cutting-edge products.

Unlocking New Horizons in Semiconductor Design

The synergy between Intel Foundry and Ansys is not just a mere certification; it's an emblem of innovation in the semiconductor industry. By integrating Ansys' RedHawk-SC and Totem platforms, known for their unparalleled power integrity signoff capabilities for digital and analog designs, with Intel's advanced 18A process technology, this partnership is set to dramatically elevate productivity. The collaboration also incorporates Ansys' PathFinder for electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection verification, and the Raptor family for modeling high-speed signals, marking a significant stride towards addressing the multiphysics challenges inherent in producing leading-edge silicon technologies.

Enhancing EDA Flow and Productivity

This certification is a testament to both companies' commitment to enhancing electronic design automation (EDA) flow, thereby significantly elevating productivity for their mutual clientele. As outlined in recent announcements at Intel Foundry's Direct Connect 2024 event, the partnership aims to bolster the design and verification process for semiconductor products, ensuring that the industry can keep pace with the escalating demands of modern technology applications. This collective effort is indicative of a broader trend within the semiconductor industry towards collaboration and specialization, ensuring that the complex challenges of next-generation chip design are met with innovative and comprehensive solutions.

A Stepping Stone Toward Future Innovations

The collaboration between Intel Foundry and Ansys signals a significant leap forward in the pursuit of advancing human innovation across various sectors, including edge AI, graphic processing, and advanced computing. By confronting and overcoming the multiphysics challenges of leading-edge silicon technologies, this partnership not only paves the way for more efficient and powerful semiconductor designs but also underscores a shared vision for the future of technology. As the industry continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, the alliance between these two technology giants ensures that their clients, and by extension, global consumers, will have access to the very best in semiconductor advancements.