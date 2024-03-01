INTEGRA Biosciences Revolutionizes Lab Work with D-ONE Module for ASSIST PLUS Robot

INTEGRA Biosciences has redefined laboratory automation with its introduction of the D-ONE single channel pipetting module, designed to work seamlessly with the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot. This innovative module is set to transform routine lab tasks by offering hands-free operation for applications such as serial dilutions, sample normalization, and complex plate layouts, thereby enhancing productivity and reproducibility while minimizing manual errors and physical strain for lab personnel.

Advertisment

Introducing the D-ONE Pipetting Module

The D-ONE module is engineered to cater to a broad spectrum of pipetting needs with its two volume ranges: 0.5 to 300 μl and 5 to 1250 μl. It features dual pipetting channels that handle both high and low volumes, utilizing 12.5 and 300 μl or 125 and 1250 μl GripTips. These specialized tips ensure a secure attachment, preventing tip loss or leakage during operation. The module’s liquid level sensing technology further guarantees precise aspiration every time, simplifying the pipetting process across various lab applications.

Enhanced Productivity and Accuracy

Advertisment

The integration of the D-ONE with the ASSIST PLUS robot permits laboratories to automate time-consuming and complex pipetting tasks without the need for constant human oversight. This combination not only facilitates longer walk-away times but also ensures accurate and reproducible results. By automating dilution calculations, hit picking, and master mix preparations, the D-ONE eliminates potential transcription errors, making it an indispensable tool for laboratories aiming to boost efficiency and data integrity.

Streamlining Lab Operations

With the D-ONE, labs can now automate applications beyond the capabilities of multichannel pipetting. Its compatibility with all INTEGRA GripTips and the specially designed D-ONE tip deck, which accommodates two tip racks for seamless tip switching, offers a versatile solution to meet the diverse needs of modern laboratories. The ASSIST PLUS and D-ONE’s ability to automate complex tasks with unparalleled precision marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of laboratory efficiency and reliability.

For laboratories looking to elevate their pipetting processes, the D-ONE module by INTEGRA Biosciences presents a revolutionary solution. By automating labor-intensive tasks, it not only saves time but also enhances the accuracy and reproducibility of results, heralding a new era in lab automation. To explore the benefits of the D-ONE and ASSIST PLUS system, visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website for more information or to request a demo or quote.