Insurance Study Reveals Automated Driving Systems Lack Driver Attention Safeguards

DETROIT, March 12, 2024 – In a revealing study published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the majority of electronic driving assistance systems fall short in ensuring driver engagement, raising concerns over vehicle safety and automation reliance. Only Lexus' Teammate system out of 14 tested received an 'acceptable' rating for its ability to monitor and encourage driver attention, with others lagging behind in critical safety measures.

Assessment of Automated Systems

The IIHS evaluated 14 of the most sophisticated partially automated driving systems available, discovering a significant deficiency in their ability to monitor driver attentiveness and issue timely warnings. Systems from major automakers including Tesla, BMW, Ford, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo were rated 'poor' for their inadequacy in preventing driver disengagement. This study marks a pivotal moment in automotive safety, urging a reevaluation of how automated driving systems are designed and marketed to consumers.

Criteria for Evaluation

Key to the IIHS ratings were criteria measuring how well each system ensured drivers kept their eyes on the road and hands ready to take control. Effective driver monitoring, quick issuance of audible and visual alerts, and the activation of safety measures like seat belts and automatic emergency braking prior to system engagement were among the evaluated aspects. The findings highlighted a general shortfall, with none of the systems fully meeting the institute's requirements for driver monitoring, although Ford's system came close to achieving these standards.

Automakers' Response and Future Implications

In response to the IIHS findings, several automakers have acknowledged the importance of the ratings and expressed their intent to incorporate the feedback into future updates, many of which can be implemented through software improvements. The study's outcomes suggest a pressing need for industry-wide enhancements in automated driving technologies, emphasizing the critical role of driver monitoring in advancing vehicle autonomy without compromising safety. As automakers and safety organizations continue to grapple with these challenges, the findings underscore the ongoing journey towards fully autonomous, yet safe, driving experiences.