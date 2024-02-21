Instructure Sets the Stage for Investor Conferences: A Glimpse into the Future of EdTech

Imagine a world where education is seamlessly integrated with technology, creating an environment where students are not just learners but explorers. This is the vision that Instructure Holdings, Inc., the powerhouse behind the Canvas Learning Management System, is bringing closer to reality. As we stand on the brink of another technological revolution in education, Instructure is preparing to share its roadmap at two major investor conferences in March 2024.

Advertisment

A Leap into the Future: Morgan Stanley and Raymond James Conferences

The bustling city of San Francisco is set to host the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2024, where Instructure's CEO Steve Daly and COO Chris Ball will take the stage at 8:45 am PT. Their presentation, expected to be a blend of retrospect and foresight, will shed light on how Instructure plans to navigate the evolving landscape of education technology. Just a day later, the narrative continues on the opposite coast in Orlando at the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference. Here, CFO Peter Walker and Chief Strategy Officer Mitch Benson will delve into the financial and strategic pillars that will support Instructure's ambitious goals, starting at 11:35 am ET.

Connecting Through Technology: The Instructure Learning Platform

Advertisment

At the heart of Instructure's mission is the Instructure Learning Platform, a suite of tools designed to enrich the educational journey. Utilized by millions of educators and learners across the globe, this platform exemplifies Instructure's commitment to enhancing student success and amplifying the impact of teaching. The upcoming presentations in San Francisco and Orlando are not just about financial projections or market strategies; they are about painting a vision of the future where education transcends traditional barriers, powered by innovative solutions and a relentless focus on user success.

Webcasts and Wider Impacts

For those unable to attend in person, Instructure is offering webcasts of both presentations on their investor relations website under 'Events & Presentations'. This move, while practical, symbolizes a broader commitment to transparency and engagement with the global community. It's a testament to the company's belief in the power of accessible education and the role of technology in democratizing learning.