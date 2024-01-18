Instagram Unveils 'Create a Cutout Sticker' Feature: A New Dimension to Content Creation

Instagram has introduced a new feature, a tool that allows users to create custom stickers from still images. This innovative feature, known as 'Create a cutout sticker,' enhances the user experience on the platform by adding a layer of creativity and personalization to Instagram Stories and Reels.

How Does the New Feature Work?

The 'Create a cutout sticker' tool is accessible through the three-dots menu on any publicly posted still image. Once selected, the feature identifies the primary element in the image, enabling the user to save it as a separate sticker. This capability to create custom stickers from any public image post opens up a world of possibilities for content creation and sharing on Instagram.

This feature mirrors the cutout option recently added to WhatsApp by Meta, Instagram's parent company. This convergence of capabilities across platforms testifies to Meta's strategic focus on enhancing user interaction and content personalization.

Limitations and User Control

However, the 'Create a cutout sticker' feature comes with certain restrictions. Firstly, it can only be used on public posts where the original poster has enabled permissions for cutout creation. This limitation ensures that user privacy and content control are not compromised. Users can prevent others from using their content as stickers by adjusting their settings. Further, if a sticker created from a post is in use and the original post gets deleted, the sticker will also be lost, maintaining the integrity of the content's original source.

Despite these restrictions, the feature holds the potential to significantly enhance Instagram's creative space. It aligns with trends preferred by younger audiences, offering a fresh way to interact with content.