Automotive

Innoviz Showcases Advanced Lidar Technology at CES 2024

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Innoviz Showcases Advanced Lidar Technology at CES 2024

In a technological era where autonomous driving is taking center stage, Innoviz Technologies is proving to be a pivotal player. Showcasing its cutting-edge lidar technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Innoviz is unveiling its latest advancements in integral hardware for the future of autonomous vehicles. The company’s technology is featured prominently in two vehicles that are pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving – the BMW i7 and the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

Innoviz Lidar Technology in BMW i7

The BMW i7 comes equipped with InnovizOne lidar sensor, enabling Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. This vehicle, already on order in Germany, is set to begin deliveries in March 2024. The integration of InnovizOne into the BMW i7 demonstrates the seamless marriage of luxury and technology, where convenience does not compromise safety.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz: A Step Further into Autonomy

On the other hand, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, engineered for light commercial use, goes a step further in incorporating the InnovizTwo lidar sensor. This addition propels the vehicle into Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities, a significant leap in the advancement of commercial transport. With this technology, Volkswagen ID. Buzz is expected to redefine the parameters of safety and efficiency in light commercial vehicles.

Innoviz: Enhancing Safety on the Road

Omer Keilaf, CEO and co-founder of Innoviz, stressed the safety benefits of their lidar technology. The integration of Innoviz technology into these automobiles is said to significantly enhance protection not only for passengers but also for pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. This reinforcement of safety standards underscores Innoviz’s commitment to making autonomous driving a viable and secure reality.

The CES exhibit includes demonstrations of the second-generation InnovizTwo sensor and the new Innoviz360. The Innoviz360 boasts superior performance and design compared to traditional spinning lidar technologies, offering clear advantages in performance, size, and cost. In addition to showcasing their technology at CES, Innoviz has also arranged for pre-scheduled test drives to let participants experience the effectiveness of their lidar solutions in real-world driving scenarios.

Automotive Germany Tech
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

