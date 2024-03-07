Innovative Remote-Control Technology by IOWN Revolutionizes Construction, Addressing Labor Shortages

The construction industry worldwide is grappling with an escalating labor shortage crisis, significantly exacerbated in Japan due to stringent overtime regulations introduced in 2024. The solution, however, might lie in the innovative application of remote-control technology, spearheaded by NTT's IOWN All-Photonics Network (APN), promising to reshape how construction machinery is operated and potentially resolving the labor crunch.

Remote-Control in Construction: A Game Changer

Remote operation of construction machinery is not a novel idea but has been limited in scope until now. With advancements in the IOWN APN, which offers high capacity, low latency, and fixed delay, the operability and safety of remotely controlled construction machinery can be significantly enhanced. This technology allows for real-time transmission of site images, enabling remote operators to respond to site conditions as if they were physically present, thereby expanding the potential tasks that can be performed remotely.

NTT's Pioneering Demonstrations

NTT's efforts to demonstrate the feasibility and efficiency of remote-control technology in construction have been notable. In one test scenario, a hydraulic excavator was operated remotely using the APN at the Komatsu IoT Center Tokyo, showcasing reduced latency and faster on-site setup capabilities. Another demonstration involved the remote operation of a stationary tower crane with the successful implementation of low-latency image transmission technology, proving that precision tasks could be managed with an acceptable delay.

Transforming the Construction Industry

The successful implementation of remote-control technology in construction does not only promise to address labor shortages. It also opens the door to a more diverse workforce, improves operational efficiency, and enhances safety on construction sites. As the IOWN APN technology continues to evolve, integrating innovations such as drone monitoring, it heralds a socially sustainable future for the construction industry, transforming it in ways previously unimagined.