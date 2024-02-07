Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN): Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Communication Infrastructure

The Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) heralds a new era of communication infrastructure, designed to overcome current electronic networking limitations. Pivoting towards optical and photonic technologies, IOWN promises ultra-high-capacity, ultra-low-latency, and ultra-low-power communications, a shift that is crucial to support the ballooning data volume linked to the growth of AI and other digital technologies.

The Promise of IOWN

With IT-related power demands potentially increasing five thousand-fold by 2030, the key benefits of IOWN, including reduced power consumption, emerge as not merely attractive but essential. Furthermore, it is designed to handle larger-scale technologies and computing resources efficiently. IOWN comprises three foundational technologies, all aimed at improving data processing speeds and connectivity.

A Collaborative Vision for the Future

The vision of IOWN is backed by a collaborative effort led by NTT and the IOWN Global Forum, boasting over 100 partners. The partnership spans various industries and disciplines, a broad approach that is pivotal to realising the vision of IOWN: replacing the IP-centric infrastructure with a data-centric computing infrastructure and unifying mobile and fixed networks for better individual wellbeing and minimal environmental impact.

Photonics-Based Technology Ecosystem

The IOWN Global Forum, including over 110 companies, is leading the movement towards photonics-based technology ecosystems. Fujitsu Limited and Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. have announced a strategic partnership to study the establishment of a network using the All-Photonics Network (APN) technology based on the IOWN initiative in Taiwan. The goal is to create a high-capacity, low-latency, low-power network environment that supports an innovative and sustainable society.

Fujitsu will leverage its expertise in APN technology to build a verification facility and promote its use in commercial networks in Taiwan. The executives of both Fujitsu and Chunghwa Telecom have expressed their confidence in the collaboration, looking forward to the potential of improving the network environment and reducing the environmental impact of network operations in Taiwan.