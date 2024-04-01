Among the latest technological advancements, a newly uncovered patent application reveals plans for an input device that could revolutionize how users interact with the AppleVision Pro, introducing functionalities reminiscent of the Apple Pencil. In political realms, the Indian National Congress receives a temporary reprieve from the Income Tax department's Rs 3,500 crore demand until after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, highlighting a significant development in the intersection of politics and finance.

Revolutionizing Virtual Interaction

The patent, filed in September 2023 and published by the US Patent and Trademark Office, describes an "input device" tailored for navigating a three-dimensional virtual environment with precision. This innovation seeks to mitigate the common challenge of drawing or writing in virtual reality - the absence of physical resistance - by introducing an "elasticity" model to the physics framework. This model aims to refine the visual characteristics of virtual objects, enhancing the user experience with more natural and controlled virtual strokes or shapes. Furthermore, the integration of audible feedback could offer users additional control, potentially elevating the capabilities of apps like Freeform and Pixelmator on Vision Pro. While the document stops short of naming the Apple Pencil, the described technology aligns with rumors of Apple testing a new stylus compatible with VisionOS.

Political Finance and Legal Battles

In a separate domain, the Indian National Congress navigates legal and financial challenges as it faces a substantial tax demand from the Income Tax department. The Centre has assured the Supreme Court that no coercive action will be taken against the party for the recovery of Rs 3,500 crore until the conclusion of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in July 2024. This development follows the party's receipt of fresh notices for several assessment years, cumulatively amounting to a demand of Rs 3,567 crore. The Congress has criticized these demands as an attempt at 'tax terrorism' by the BJP, aimed at financially crippling the opposition ahead of critical national elections.

Technological Innovation Meets Political Finance

The unfolding events in both the technological and political arenas underscore the dynamic nature of innovation and governance. Apple's potential introduction of a novel input device for the AppleVision Pro could set a new standard for virtual reality interactions, while the Congress's legal tussle over tax demands highlights the intricate relationship between finance and