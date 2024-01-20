Seven-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Earns Patent for Innovative Aquabricks

Seven-year-old Matthew Sleman from Monroe, New Jersey, is not your average child. He holds the distinct honor of being one of the youngest patent holders in the United States. Matthew's innovative invention, color-changing building blocks named 'aquabricks,' has not only earned him a patent but also a spot in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Young Innovators series.

Aquabricks: The Game-Changer in Play

Matthew's unique toy, conceptualized at the tender age of five, offers a novel play experience. The aquabricks, similar to traditional Lego blocks, have one striking difference. The paint on these blocks dries white but becomes transparent upon contact with water, unveiling a hidden color beneath. This transformation adds a thrilling twist to the traditional building block games, making Matthew's invention a standout.

A Father's Challenge and A Son's Solution

Matthew's journey towards innovation commenced when his father, Peter Sleman, who is a patent attorney, presented him with a challenge. Peter urged his son to think of ways to make the conventional Lego blocks more intriguing. This challenge spurred Matthew's imagination, leading to the revolutionary concept of color-changing blocks.

After several rounds of experimenting with various coatings and special paints, the father-son duo hit upon the right combination. The result was a new breed of building blocks that changed colors when wet, adding a new dimension to the simple act of playing with blocks.

Aquabricks: Celebrated as a Symbol of Young Innovation

Once the invention was finalized, the Slemans filed a patent application in February 2022. The patent was granted swiftly, in May of the same year. Matthew's achievement has been recognized as part of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Young Innovators series. This series showcases young inventors like Matthew, aiming to inspire other children and teenagers to engage in innovation. The underlying message is potent: there are no age limits to becoming an inventor.

Matthew's story is a testament to the boundless potential of young minds. His innovative invention, the aquabricks, not only brings a fresh perspective to traditional toys but also sends a powerful message to his peers: Innovation has no age barrier.