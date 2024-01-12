SEHTA Joins the Ranks of Research & Technology Organisation: A Boost for SMEs

SEHTA, a prominent entity in the field of healthcare technology, has recently elevated its status by becoming a Research & Technology Organisation (RTO), marking a significant stride in its pursuit of fostering innovation within the MedTech sector. This transition enables SEHTA’s participation in the Innovate UK EDGE Catapults & Research and Technology Organisations Grant Scheme, a robust initiative designed to fuel the growth of high-potential small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Empowering Innovation-Driven SMEs

Under this scheme, eligible SMEs stand to receive fully funded grants of up to £15,000, aimed at underwriting the costs of services and support offered by RTOs and members of the Catapult Network. This support encompasses a wide array of areas, including but not limited to, the exploration and testing of new product ideas, securing technical expertise, understanding regulatory and government processes, and pinpointing opportunities for research and development.

A Wealth of Resources for SMEs

Spanning a network of 27 RTOs and Catapults, the scheme offers an extensive pool of resources that are instrumental in driving the growth and success of SMEs. The resources include access to state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure and the ability to tap into the knowledge of leading technical experts. This combination of resources is essential for SMEs looking to develop innovative products and services that can leave an indelible mark on their respective industries.

SEHTA: Opening New Pathways for MedTech

SEHTA’s newfound status as an RTO and its participation in the grant scheme signifies a considerable leap forward in its mission to foster innovation within the MedTech sector. By facilitating access to fully funded grants and a wealth of resources, SEHTA is not just opening new pathways for SMEs in the healthcare industry, but also contributing to the broader narrative of technological progress in healthcare.