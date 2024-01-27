Rooppur Nuclear Power Project Sets Record with Rapid Installation of PHRS Deflector

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Project in Pabna has marked a significant achievement with the swift installation of the inner and outer parts of the Passive Heat Removal System (PHRS) Deflector for unit 2. This feat was accomplished in a record-setting time of just two days, a pace unprecedented in such operations. The Russian contractor responsible for the project, Rosatom, expressed pride in this accomplishment.

The PHRS Deflector: An Essential Safety Component

The PHRS, a crucial safety component of the nuclear power plant, functions autonomously. It does not require human intervention or external power sources. The deflector, a colossal stainless steel cylinder that weighs 215 tons and measures approximately 25.5 meters in diameter, was installed with extraordinary precision, allowing for a maximum deviation of just 10 mm.

Behind the Record-Breaking Installation

The record-breaking installation was no mean feat; it required meticulous coordination among engineers, welders, and steel structure installers. The team worked in unison to ensure the precision necessary for the successful and timely installation of this crucial component.

Next Steps and Future Prospects

Following this milestone, the next steps include the installation of service platforms for the PHRS deflector and air ducts. Once completed, the Rooppur NPP will house two Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactors, offering a combined capacity of 2,400MWe. These reactors are designed to operate for 60 years, with the possibility of extending their service life by an additional 20 years. Rosatom's Engineering Division is committed to ensuring that the project meets all international safety standards.