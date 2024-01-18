en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Innovations

LADRI: A Game-Changer in High-Throughput Fabrication

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
LADRI: A Game-Changer in High-Throughput Fabrication

Innovative strides in the field of nanotechnology have led to the introduction of a novel high-throughput fabrication method known as laser-assisted direct roller imprinting (LADRI). The method aims to enhance the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of imprinting large-area polymer films with nano and microstructures. Unlike conventional thermal nanoimprinting techniques, LADRI employs a laser to directly heat the microstructured surface of a roller mold. As a result, the surface of a polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) film melts, allowing for the swift replication of the mold’s microstructures.

Experimentation and Simulations

The study delved into the impact of various parameters on the replication speed. These parameters included laser power density, scanning speed, microstructure size, and contact pressure. Through meticulous experiments and simulations, it was found that achieving the optimal replication speed is critical. It ensures that the film fills the microstructures without causing any damage.

Applications of LADRI

LADRI was demonstrated to effectively create antireflection structures and microlens arrays. These structures have wide-ranging applications in displays, illumination, and various optical devices. Furthermore, the potential of LADRI extends to the fabrication of flexible displays, sensors, organic light-emitting diodes, and solar cells. This positions LADRI as a viable alternative to conventional photolithography techniques like ultraviolet and electron-beam lithography.

The Promising Future of LADRI

The study provided a detailed breakdown of the process mechanism, set-up, and results. It highlighted significant improvements in reflectivity and light intensity of replicated structures. These findings suggest that LADRI could be a breakthrough technique for the mass production of microstructured films. As the demand for enhanced optical functions grows, the need for cost-effective and efficient fabrication methods such as LADRI becomes increasingly evident.

0
Innovations Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Innovations

See more
6 hours ago
Chinese Scientists Slow Down Light in Photonic Chips: A Quantum Leap in Technology
Chinese scientists have achieved a groundbreaking feat by developing a method to decelerate light within photonic chips. This remarkable achievement could revolutionize the performance of these chips in light sensing, communications, and computing. The research was conducted at the prestigious Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The findings were
Chinese Scientists Slow Down Light in Photonic Chips: A Quantum Leap in Technology
Innovation and Influence: The New Era of Music
1 day ago
Innovation and Influence: The New Era of Music
Data Center Power Delivery: Meeting the Challenges of Surging Demand
1 day ago
Data Center Power Delivery: Meeting the Challenges of Surging Demand
Singapore Crowned as Most Livable City for Asian Expatriates
12 hours ago
Singapore Crowned as Most Livable City for Asian Expatriates
Top 10 Emerging Technologies Poised to Reshape Our World by 2024
21 hours ago
Top 10 Emerging Technologies Poised to Reshape Our World by 2024
Innovative Airplane Technologies Aim to Quiet Europe's Skies
1 day ago
Innovative Airplane Technologies Aim to Quiet Europe's Skies
Latest Headlines
World News
German Football Weekend: An Overview of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga Results and Fixtures
15 seconds
German Football Weekend: An Overview of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga Results and Fixtures
Cork Triumphs Over Kerry in McGrath Cup Final After Dramatic Shootout
19 seconds
Cork Triumphs Over Kerry in McGrath Cup Final After Dramatic Shootout
SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn Faces Potential Closure Amid Financial and Infrastructure Challenges
33 seconds
SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn Faces Potential Closure Amid Financial and Infrastructure Challenges
Lake Norman High School Dominates in Greater Metro Conference Matchups
2 mins
Lake Norman High School Dominates in Greater Metro Conference Matchups
Trump Targets Nikki Haley's Indian Heritage: A Deep Dive into Race-Based Political Rhetoric
2 mins
Trump Targets Nikki Haley's Indian Heritage: A Deep Dive into Race-Based Political Rhetoric
French Handball Team Clinches Victory over Iceland, Bellahcene Stands Out
4 mins
French Handball Team Clinches Victory over Iceland, Bellahcene Stands Out
Stryker Village Council Meeting: Inauguration and Discourse with Sheriff Candidate
5 mins
Stryker Village Council Meeting: Inauguration and Discourse with Sheriff Candidate
Brawl Between Supporters Delays Bordeaux-Nice Coupe de France Match
5 mins
Brawl Between Supporters Delays Bordeaux-Nice Coupe de France Match
Racial Gesture Mars Coventry City-Sheffield Wednesday Match
5 mins
Racial Gesture Mars Coventry City-Sheffield Wednesday Match
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app