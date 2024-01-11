en English
Innovations

Innovative and Unique Tech Steals the Spotlight at CES 2024: PCMag Reports

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Innovative and Unique Tech Steals the Spotlight at CES 2024: PCMag Reports

As the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 unfolds in Las Vegas, the team at PCMag is actively covering the cutting-edge innovations that are turning heads. From pocket-sized AI task assistants to life-size 3D projections, the technology on display is pushing the boundaries of what’s conceivable.

Rabbit r1 and Holoconnects Holobox Lead the Way

The Rabbit r1, a pocket-sized AI task assistant, is one of the standout pieces of tech. Designed to streamline everyday tasks, its compact size and AI-enabled functionality make it a noteworthy addition to the tech landscape. Not far behind is the Holoconnects Holobox, a device capable of projecting a life-size 3D likeness, bringing a new dimension to communication and interaction.

Looking Glass Go and Samsung’s Ballie Turn Heads

The Looking Glass Go is another fascinating piece of technology on display. This device can display holographic images, transforming the way we perceive digital media. Also attracting attention is Samsung’s Ballie, an AI-equipped rolling robot that exemplifies the ongoing evolution of AI in our daily lives.

Lenovo and Cooler Master Showcase Innovative Designs

Lenovo is showcasing the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, a device that functions both as a Windows 11 laptop and an Android tablet, signifying the increasing convergence of technology. Alongside this, the Cooler Master Shark X, a PC with a shark-inspired design, is turning heads with its unique aesthetic. Lenovo has also partnered with rainwear manufacturer Maium to create the Cocoon Coat, a piece of clothing with a pocket for a tablet that can transform into a hammock.

Lenovo’s Magic Bay Range and Sharp Corporation’s Innovative Technologies

Lenovo’s Magic Bay range of snap-on peripherals for ThinkBook laptops has been introduced, including unique prototypes such as a ring light, mirror, fan, and aromatherapy diffusers. Sharp Corporation is also making waves with its innovative technologies, including AI Avatar, high-speed oven, low noise high-power hair dryer, AQUOS XLED Model TV, XR glass, Polymer Lens Camera, Ultra Compact Camera, AI Olfactory Sensor, reflective LCD signage, ultra-low-power indoor display, indoor photovoltaic device, and space solar sheet. These technologies aim to improve daily life, industry efficiency, and sustainability, demonstrating the rich innovation and uniqueness at CES 2024.

Innovations United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

