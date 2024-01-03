en English
Innovations

Groundbreaking Development in Terahertz Quantum Cascade Lasers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Groundbreaking Development in Terahertz Quantum Cascade Lasers

The world of laser technology has taken a giant leap forward with the development of a groundbreaking component for terahertz (THz) quantum cascade lasers (QCLs). A team of researchers has successfully designed a broadband, monolithic outcoupler that promises to redefine the capabilities of THz QCLs.

A Novel Approach to Waveguide Design

The new outcoupler is fundamentally based on planarized double metal waveguides. Its design is specifically targeted at addressing the longstanding challenges of reflectivity design and broadband narrow beam emission in THz QCLs. The standout feature of this outcoupler is its ability to fine-tune the waveguide mirror reflectivity. This is achieved by shaping the end facet with an efficient inverse design algorithm.

Integration with Broadband Patch-Array Antenna

The THz laser radiation produced by the system is combined with a broadband patch-array antenna. This marriage of components results in a facilitated surface emission. The entire system, including all its components, has been optimized to support octave-spanning spectra within the 2-4 THz range.

Revolutionizing Laser Frequency Combs

These advancements have been put to practical use through the demonstration of a broadband surface-emitting THz quantum cascade laser frequency comb. This particular laser frequency comb has demonstrated impressive performance metrics. It is capable of output powers of 13 milliwatts (mW), and it boasts optical bandwidths exceeding 800 gigahertz (GHz) with a single-lobed far-field pattern. It also maintains a beam divergence of less than 20 degrees in both horizontal and vertical dimensions.

Additionally, this work has played a crucial role in the empirical observation of THz waves generated in a cascading manner under noncollinear phase-matching conditions in a THz parametric generator (is-TPG). The researchers used a high-power seed beam to induce cascading efficiently, leading to the detection of new higher-order THz waves near the end face.

This development is a significant stride in the arena of THz-wave sources, parametric detection, and amplification. It not only enhances the output powers of THz sources but also provides a pathway for the theoretical exploration of parametric TH-wave generation.

This breakthrough represents a substantial advancement in the field of laser technology, potentially paving the way for new possibilities in THz applications. It is a manifestation of the intricate interplay between technology and humanity, further blurring the lines and expanding our understanding of what is possible.

Innovations Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

