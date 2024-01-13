Ethiopia in the Process of Crafting Data Management Regulation Amid Rising Data Demand

In the wake of an escalating demand for data, Ethiopia is on the cusp of finalizing a regulation that will oversee national data management. The impending regulation will encapsulate a comprehensive approach, addressing protocols for data management, setting legal procedures for data transfer, and ensuring the safeguarding of data assets from the point of collection to usage.

Key figures from the government and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector convened this week, contributing their insights to the draft regulation. The gathering marked a crucial step towards the establishment of a robust data management system, with the intention of transforming raw data into valuable resources that can fuel Ethiopia's technological and economic growth.

Running parallel to this, the House of Peoples Representatives is in the process of reviewing the Personal Data Protection Bill. Endorsed by the Council of Ministers, this bill is aimed at defining and enforcing the protection of personal data. The draft of this bill proposes the establishment of an institution under the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) to safeguard personal data, sparking a heated debate among stakeholders.

The Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), an Ethiopian non-governmental organization, has argued that the entity tasked with protecting personal data should be independent from the ECA and accountable to parliament. This proposition has faced opposition from the ECA's director general, who defended the current proposal by asserting that it ensures the entity's independence from the executive branch of government. In the face of this opposition, CARD plans to submit detailed comments on the bill to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice Affairs, making for an intriguing contrast of opinions.