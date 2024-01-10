Electric Vehicles Drive Major Shift in Century-Old Auto Supply Chain

The automotive supply chain, a cornerstone of global industry for over a century, is currently on the precipice of a monumental shift. The force behind this change? The unstoppable rise of electric vehicles (EVs). According to the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Supplier Study, this transformation is set to be drastic and swift. Revenues for internal combustion engine (ICE) components, encompassing fuel and exhaust systems, are projected to plummet by 44% through 2027. In stark contrast, revenues for electric drivetrains and batteries or fuel cells are expected to skyrocket by a staggering 245% within the same timeframe.

From Thousands to Tens: A Dramatic Reduction in Parts

This shift is not merely changing the types of parts required for vehicle manufacturing but is also drastically reducing the overall number of parts needed. An ICE powertrain, the heart of traditional vehicles, typically comprises around 2,000 parts. A battery electric vehicle (BEV) powertrain, however, may have as few as 20. This drastic reduction in part count is being further facilitated by innovative manufacturing techniques such as 'giga casting'. Originated by Tesla, this method allows for the production of large vehicle components in single pieces, eliminating the need for assembling them from multiple, smaller parts.

Global Network of Suppliers: Adapt or Fade Away

As automakers increasingly internalize their supply chains, the global network of suppliers is facing a significant impact. This network includes numerous small family-owned firms as well as large publicly traded companies like Bosch, Denso, Magna, and ZF. Larger companies are adapting to this new environment by divesting their ICE divisions or transitioning towards EV technologies. However, smaller suppliers, often lacking the capital for such drastic pivots, are forced to find creative solutions to remain viable in this rapidly changing market landscape.

Notable Developments on the Horizon

In other noteworthy developments, U POWER Tech recently unveiled the UP Super Board, a skateboard chassis designed to expedite EV development for automakers. This innovation aims to reduce costs and time-to-market for EV products. The company also launched the UP VAN, its first all-electric van for urban logistics, and announced strategic partnerships with Olympian Motors and LUMOS EV.

Meanwhile, at the 9th Automotive Alumni Joint Forum in Shanghai, the barriers facing China’s electric vehicle manufacturers in the global market were discussed. The roundtable highlighted the surge of Chinese brands in the global passenger car market due to electrification and discussed potential pathways for China’s EVs to gain a foothold in key international markets.

In conclusion, the automotive supply chain is in the midst of a transformative shift driven by the rise of electric vehicles. While this change poses significant challenges for suppliers, it also opens up a world of opportunities for those able to adapt and innovate.