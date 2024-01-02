Coastal Town Watchet Braces for Population Surge with Proposed Housing Developments

The small coastal town of Watchet, nestled in the heart of Somerset, is bracing itself for a potential surge in population growth.

The town, known for its serene landscapes and tranquil life, is on the brink of a demographic shift with the possible approval of 899 new homes across four major development sites.

This influx could swell the town’s population by nearly 50%, pushing the limits of its infrastructure and testing the resilience of its community.

The sites earmarked for development include the former Wansborough Paper Mill, where plans for 280 new homes are taking shape.

Liddymore Park, currently under construction, is poised to add another 250 homes to the town’s landscape.