Innovations

Coastal Town Watchet Braces for Population Surge with Proposed Housing Developments

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Coastal Town Watchet Braces for Population Surge with Proposed Housing Developments

The small coastal town of Watchet, nestled in the heart of Somerset, is bracing itself for a potential surge in population growth.

The town, known for its serene landscapes and tranquil life, is on the brink of a demographic shift with the possible approval of 899 new homes across four major development sites.

This influx could swell the town’s population by nearly 50%, pushing the limits of its infrastructure and testing the resilience of its community.

The sites earmarked for development include the former Wansborough Paper Mill, where plans for 280 new homes are taking shape.

Liddymore Park, currently under construction, is poised to add another 250 homes to the town’s landscape.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

