CFMoto Unveils MT-X Adventure Motorcycle: Redefining Off-Road Capabilities

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, CFMoto, has unveiled the design registrations for the production version of its MT-X concept bike, a standout at last year's EICMA event. The MT-X is a middleweight adventure motorcycle, heavily leaning towards off-road capabilities.

Muscular Bodywork and Advanced Features

The design features a motocross-inspired fender, stanchion protectors, a windscreen, and a multi-element LED headlight. Further enhancing its rugged persona are muscular bodywork with radiator shrouds, a sturdy engine bash plate, and handguards. The bike also comes equipped with a luggage rack, spoke wheels, a center stand, and a flat single-piece saddle. The MT-X's rearview suggests a large rectangular instrument cluster that may incorporate modern functionalities, but specifics will be confirmed at a later date.

Powerful KTM-Derived Engine

The heart of the 800 MT-X will be a KTM-derived 799cc twin-cylinder engine. Expected to deliver more power than its competitors like the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, the CFMoto 800 MT, which the MT-X will likely match or surpass, offers 94 horsepower and 56.8 pound-feet of torque.

Robust Underpinnings

The MT-X's underpinnings include a tubular chassis and subframe, long-travel USD forks, a monoshock, and a 21/17-inch spoke wheel combination. While the official timeline for the release of the CFMoto 800 MT-X has not been announced, the design filings indicate that a launch in China is imminent, with international market availability yet to be clarified. The bike is set to be a competitive entry in the adventure motorcycle segment, redefining standards with its robust features and exceptional power.