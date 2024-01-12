CES 2024: A Spotlight on Tomorrow’s Tech – From AI Robots to Smart Doors

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a high-profile tech event held in Las Vegas, was a technological extravaganza that unveiled a multitude of innovative and futuristic gadgets. The event spotlighted stunning advancements in the tech world, from a companion robot that uses generative artificial intelligence to a smart pet door, and an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL).

AI-Powered Companion Robot Wehead

Among the stand-out inventions was Wehead, a companion robot that is not just a gadget but a friend. This robotic head is equipped with screens that project a human face, bringing users into an engaging human-like conversation powered by ChatGPT. Beyond mere interaction, Wehead has the ability to remember past interactions, creating a seamless and personalized user experience. Available on a subscription basis for $200 a month, Wehead is a breakthrough in AI-based companionship.

Supernal’s Solution to Urban Traffic: eVTOL

Another breakthrough came from Supernal, a subsidiary of the Hyundai Group, presenting an eVTOL with the promise to significantly alleviate urban traffic congestion. This advanced machine offers short flight capabilities between vertiports in cities, providing an innovative solution to urban commuting. Expected to launch in 2028, the eVTOL is projected to be less expensive than a helicopter flight, making it a potentially accessible mode of transport for many.

Flappie Technologies’ Smart Pet Door

Flappie Technologies unveiled a smart pet door that uses AI to prevent pets from bringing unwanted ‘gifts’ into the home. The door, which only opens for pets with a microchip, is a revolutionary product for pet owners, maintaining the cleanliness and order within homes. Priced at 299 Swiss francs ($350), this smart pet door is a testament to how technology can enhance everyday living.

Besides these highlights, CES 2024 also featured advancements in consumer electronics and tech innovations across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on smart home devices. The event underscored the rapid evolution and integration of technology into our lives, shaping our future in ways we are just beginning to comprehend.