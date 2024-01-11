en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Innovations

CES 2024: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
CES 2024: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Technology

As the dust settles on the grand floors of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the spotlight turns to the future of technology, manifested in a myriad of groundbreaking innovations. The event, a global stage for next-gen tech, has unveiled a host of futuristic gadgets and concepts that promise to redefine our daily lives.

Rabbit r1: The Pocket-Sized Revolution

Leading the charge is the Rabbit r1, a luminous orange, pocket-sized AI task assistant capable of making life easier with a variety of functions. Whether it’s summoning an Uber, placing dinner orders, or capturing precious moments, the Rabbit r1 pledges to be your indispensable companion. This compact marvel is set to hit the markets in March, carrying a price tag of $199.

Holography Goes Portable

Next in line are the Holobox by Holoconnects and the Looking Glass Go. The former projects a 3D likeness in real-time, while the latter offers a portable solution for holographic image display. These innovations are set to bring science fiction to reality, making holography a part of our everyday life.

Home Automation Gets a Futuristic Twist

The home automation segment saw notable contributions from Samsung and LG. Samsung’s Ballie, an AI-equipped rolling robot, and the transparent displays from Samsung and LG represent breakthroughs in the integration of decor and automation. These innovations are set to elevate our living spaces into futuristic abodes.

Computing Redefined

Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, a blend of a Windows 11 laptop and a detachable Android tablet, is slated for a summer release. The unique shark-inspired design of the Cooler Master Shark X PC, coupled with Lenovo’s partnership with Maium for a tablet-friendly waterproof poncho, showcased the creative aspect of tech innovation. Further, Lenovo’s Magic Bay, a range of snap-on peripherals for ThinkBook laptops, brought both practical and quirky prototypes to the table.

In conclusion, CES 2024 has witnessed an array of pioneering tech advancements, propelling us towards a future that is as exciting as it is uncertain. As a Senior Features Writer at PCMag, I continue to explore and write about these innovations, covering a broad spectrum of topics from NFTs and meme stocks to broader cultural and tech trends.

0
Innovations Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Innovations

See more
1 min ago
Innovative and Unique Tech Steals the Spotlight at CES 2024: PCMag Reports
As the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 unfolds in Las Vegas, the team at PCMag is actively covering the cutting-edge innovations that are turning heads. From pocket-sized AI task assistants to life-size 3D projections, the technology on display is pushing the boundaries of what’s conceivable. Rabbit r1 and Holoconnects Holobox Lead the Way The
Innovative and Unique Tech Steals the Spotlight at CES 2024: PCMag Reports
CES 2024: A Hotbed for AI Innovations and Tech Gadgets
6 hours ago
CES 2024: A Hotbed for AI Innovations and Tech Gadgets
Electric Vehicles Drive Major Shift in Century-Old Auto Supply Chain
12 hours ago
Electric Vehicles Drive Major Shift in Century-Old Auto Supply Chain
CES 2024 Unveils Transformative Tech: Smart Rings, Foldable Monitors, and AI-Driven Innovations
4 mins ago
CES 2024 Unveils Transformative Tech: Smart Rings, Foldable Monitors, and AI-Driven Innovations
Revolutionary Tech Unveiled at CES 2024: Enhancing Lives and Careers
8 mins ago
Revolutionary Tech Unveiled at CES 2024: Enhancing Lives and Careers
Top Innovations in Consumer Electronics for Smarter and Healthier Living
5 hours ago
Top Innovations in Consumer Electronics for Smarter and Healthier Living
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
24 seconds
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
35 seconds
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
2 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
3 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
10 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
10 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
10 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
11 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
11 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app