CES 2024: A Hotbed for AI Innovations and Tech Gadgets

Las Vegas was the buzz of the tech world as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 unveiled a plethora of innovative technologies. With over 130,000 attendees and 4,000 exhibitors, the event showcased breakthroughs in various sectors, including personal tech, transportation, health care, and sustainability, with artificial intelligence (AI) being a standout feature across multiple applications.

AI Innovations Taking Center Stage

Among the array of innovative products, a personal robotic masseuse, iYU, developed by French company, Capsix Robotics, caught significant attention. This AI-powered device conducts real-time body scans to recommend and perform personalized massages using a robotic arm, marking a significant leap in personal healthcare technology.

AI's influence wasn't limited to personal tech. A Dutch startup, Whispp, revealed an AI-powered assistive speech and phone-calling app designed to aid people with vocal impairments. It offers near real-time audio-to-audio speech conversion and allows users to recreate their natural voices from past recordings, offering a personalized communication experience and highlighting the potent potential of AI in inclusivity and accessibility.

The Return of Physical Keyboards

For those nostalgic for physical smartphone keyboards, Clicks Technologies made an exciting announcement. They've developed a physical keyboard for iPhones — a unique accessory targeting not just iPhone users with accessibility needs, but also those seeking a distinctive style and feel.

Addressing the Digital Divide

While product launches and technological advancements were the primary focus, CES 2024 also hosted panels discussing the potential of technology in bridging the digital divide. The emphasis was on providing equal opportunities globally, particularly in the developing world. This approach underscores the tech industry’s responsibility to use its innovations to address global inequality and ensure that everyone, regardless of their location or socio-economic status, can benefit from technological advancements.