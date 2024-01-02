en English
Innovations

Bristol’s SS Great Britain Embarks on a Journey of Renovation and Expansion

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Bristol’s SS Great Britain Embarks on a Journey of Renovation and Expansion

Amid the historical echoes of Bristol’s harbourside, a significant renovation is underway. The SS Great Britain, an iconic maritime relic and major tourist attraction, is replacing its decking with Accoya wood as part of a monumental 32-week project.

A vessel preserved not just in steel and wood, but in the hearts of Bristolians, the SS Great Britain is set to receive a lifeline that will ensure its survival and accessibility for future generations.

Preserving History with Accoya Wood

Accoya wood, a product of Accsys Technologies, has been chosen for this task due to its high stability and resistance to shrinkage and swelling. The wood’s remarkable durability is expected to shield the ship from water damage, reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

Beyond its protective qualities, Accoya also presents significant benefits for the preservation of the SS Great Britain’s underlying original ironwork.

Accsys Technologies vouches for the enduring qualities of their product, providing a 50-year guarantee on the wood, thereby offering assurance that the ship’s 150,000 annual visitors will continue to marvel at this piece of maritime history for generations to come.

Innovations United Kingdom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

