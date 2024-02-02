Apple's Vision Pro: A Spatial Shift in Immersive Tech Terminology

In a bold twist to the immersive technology landscape, tech giant Apple is set to commence deliveries of its groundbreaking new Vision Pro headset on February 2. The device, however, is not labeled as a mixed reality (MR) headset, but rather a 'spatial computer'. This new nomenclature has stirred conversations in the tech community, with concerns of potentially restrictive branding that could overshadow established terminology in the immersive technology industry.

A Spatial Shift in Immersive Tech Terminology

Apple's directive to developers further adds fuel to the debate. The company has issued guidelines instructing developers to describe their applications as 'spatial computing apps', explicitly avoiding established terms such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), or mixed reality (MR). This linguistic shift is a significant departure from the established norms of the immersive technology industry.

Understanding the Essence of VR, AR, and MR

It's worth noting that the human endeavor of fusing real and virtual worlds has been commonly known as virtual reality for nearly four decades. The term holds historical and cultural value, with early VR headsets now serving as museum exhibits. While AR and MR are often used interchangeably, their distinctions are crucial. AR, a term arguably diluted over time, was initially meant to denote the overlay of virtual content on real-world input. MR, on the other hand, signifies a true augmentation of reality with spatially registered virtual content, creating a unified reality.

The Apple Vision Pro: A Leap in Mixed Reality

The Apple Vision Pro, by virtue of its capabilities, is aptly considered an MR headset. The device enables users to experience the real world merged with interactive virtual content that is spatially registered. This integration of realities is at the heart of the Apple Vision Pro's functionality, and it serves as a testament to the device's advanced capabilities. The headset is set to launch with more than 600 new spatial experiences, including gaming and productivity apps, asserting Apple's intent to target everyday consumers with its latest offering.

As we stand on the cusp of a new era in immersive technology, with the release of the Apple Vision Pro, one can't help but recall Apple's own iconic '1984' ad, which championed freedom from Orwellian language control. It is hoped that Apple, while forging its path in the immersive tech landscape, will respect the historical significance and cultural relevance of terms like AR, VR, and MR, and avoid overly restrictive language policies.