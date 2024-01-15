Annelida Soil Solutions Wins First Innovations Award at Western Canadian Crop Production Show

An Alberta-based company, Annelida Soil Solutions, has received top honors at the Western Canadian Crop Production Show held in Saskatoon last week. With a 90,000 square foot facility in Nisku, Alberta, the company is making waves in the agricultural sector by transforming food waste into a product used for seed treatment and soil amendment. This pioneering company, which only began operations four years ago, has its sights set on expansion.

Advertisment

Annelida Wins Innovation Award

Annelida Soil Solutions was bestowed with the first Innovations Award at the Western Canadian Crop Production Show. Their revolutionary process involves using worms to convert food waste into a product that enhances soil water retention and plant stress tolerance. The result is a powerful soil amendment that can be used in liquid or granular form. While the company has focused primarily on Alberta, it is now looking to extend its reach into Saskatchewan.

Other Award Recipients

Advertisment

Second place at the Innovation Awards was taken by Redekop Manufacturing for their Seed Control Unit. This innovative technology boasts a 98% effectiveness in crushing weed seeds during combine harvest. The third place was awarded to Croptimistic Technology's SWAT Camera. The camera mounts on spray booms to differentiate between crops and weeds, thereby aiding in variable rate fertilizer and herbicide application. The technology is currently being used for canola and soybean crops and is undergoing testing on cereals and lentils.

Additional Agricultural Innovations

Agricultural innovation is not limited to the Western Canadian Crop Production Show. The University of Saskatchewan received nearly $7.5 million from the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan along with over $2.5 million in co-funding from industry partners for 29 crop science projects. These projects will employ advanced technologies such as drones and spectral imaging to analyze crop species and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through crop rotation. Meanwhile, Colombian scientists at the University of Ibagué have developed AgroCableBot, a new cable-driven robot designed for automated tasks in greenhouses and urban agriculture. This robot uses mathematical models to analyze cable tension distribution and improve anchor points for synchronous motion. It has shown promise in simulations over a seed bed with potted plants, executing repetitive tasks with high precision.