Innovations

ADATA’s New SSD Revolution: Liquid Cooling Meets PCIe Gen5 Speeds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
ADATA's New SSD Revolution: Liquid Cooling Meets PCIe Gen5 Speeds

In the evolving landscape of Solid State Drives (SSDs), the advent of PCIe Gen5 technology has sparked a significant need for advanced cooling solutions. The higher speeds and heat generation characteristic of these new SSDs have pushed manufacturers to innovate beyond traditional cooling methods. The latest to make waves in this arena is ADATA with its XPG Project NeonStorm PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD, a product that has set a new benchmark in combining active and liquid cooling systems.

Revolutionizing SSD Cooling with Liquid Innovation

The Project NeonStorm SSD introduces a unique patented built-in liquid cooling system, a leap in the SSD cooling design. This ingenious system amalgamates the benefits of All-In-One (AIO) liquid cooling with active cooling provided by fans, creating an effective convection system to dissipate heat. ADATA’s liquid cooling design works by having coolant absorb the heat, transferring it to aluminum alloy tubes. The heat is then expelled by fans situated at both ends of the radiator.

Impressive Performance and Design

Equipped with a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller, the Project NeonStorm SSD delivers impressive read and write speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and 12,000 MB/s, respectively. Furthermore, it supports 4K random read and write speeds of up to 2M IOPS. Despite these high-performance parameters, the SSD manages to maintain the M.2 2280 form factor and is NVMe 2.0 compliant, making it a versatile option for various applications.

A Step Forward in SSD Technology

ADATA claims that its liquid cooling design offers a noticeable improvement in heat dissipation, at least 10% better than SSDs without such technology. Alongside this, the company has announced plans to release multiple variants of the SSD with capacities reaching up to 8TB. This new offering from ADATA will be on display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to witness one of the most innovative designs in PCIe Gen5 SSD technology.

Innovations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

